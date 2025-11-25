2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Complete postseason picture approaching Week 13

NFC Playoff Picture

The Los Angeles Rams are the best team in football and are the first seed in the NFC right now. The would have the bye and homefield advantage. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is also playing the best football of his career and is absolutely the MVP of the league at this moment. What can't the Rams do?

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

I am not sure the Philadelphia Eagles have it in them this year to get back to the Super Bowl. Things are disjointed on offense, and the defense doesn't have much of a pass rush. The San Francisco 49ers shouldn't be too tough of a matchup, but things would be a lot different in the Divisional Round.

The Niners have struggled with injuries this year and are somehow 8-4. Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones have started multiple games for this team. The Niners would likely be one-and-done in the playoffs.

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (3) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears would win the NFC North right now, but I am not sure this team is quite there yet. Chicago is very good, but the close games could indicate that the Bears can't really 'bury' opponents, and the Green Bay Packers are more battle-tested. In this potential matchup, I would actually take the Packers.

But Chicago being 8-3 is super impressive. First-year head coach Ben Johnson has done a marvelous job thus far.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the more balanced teams in the NFL and would probably blowout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa has struggled this year, as the defense isn't very good, and we're beginning to see some of these injuries mount.

Seattle would take care of business and advance to the Divisional Round if this matchup held up.