NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Ranking every division leader after Week 12

As we have said for a while now, there is a ton of parity in the NFL this year, and some of the current division leaders were just not expected to be in this position before the season began. The AFC Playoff Picture, especially, is muddy and totally unpredictable at this point.

And you could truly argue that about 12 different teams have a realistic shot at the Super Bowl this year. The playoffs beginning in about a month and a half are truly going to be special. Well, now that Week 12 is about over, we ranked every division leader approaching Monday Night Football.

Let's get into it here.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Ranking all eight division leaders after wild Week 12

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging by a thread at 6-5 and could see the NFC South lead disappear if the Carolina Panthers beat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers have dealt with a ton of injuries this year and a pretty iffy defense as well.

This team didn't really have a large margin for error, and we are beginning to see that. Tampa has regressed a bit and might be the 'worst' division leader in the NFL. The Panthers, those Panthers, have a shot to get to 7-5 and take ownership of first place.

7. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are 6-5 after a 1-5 start and are now in first in the AFC North thanks to another Pittsburgh Steelers' loss. The Ravens have not looked great this year, even in some of their wins, and I do not get the sense that this team is a legitimate contender right now.

The AFC North as a whole is pretty weak, and there is no guarantee that Baltimore remains in first. They are no. 7 in our division power rankings and have a lot of roster flaws at the moment. Can they hold onto this lead and be guaranteed a home playoff game this year?