2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated playoff picture approaching Week 14

With each passing week, the NFL Playoff Picture takes shape more and more. The regular season is over in about one month, and there will surely be multiple teams with winning records that don't make the playoffs.

Heck, we could see multiple double-digit win teams on the outside looking in. Last year, there was just one team with double-digit wins that did not make the playoffs, and it was the 10-7 Seattle Seahawks.

With the rest of Week 14 approaching, we've outlined the complete playoff picture as it stands right now.

Updated NFL Playoff Picture approaching Week 14 action

AFC

Bye: (1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are currently the first seed in the AFC and on the bye in Week 14, but the Denver Broncos have also stacked a ton of wins and are threatening for this seed as well. You get the sense that the team in the first seed when the postseason rolls around probably makes the Super Bowl.

(7) Buffalo Bills @ (2) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round if the playoffs began today. Denver was in Buffalo last year, but this game could yield a different result.

(6) Indianapolis Colts @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

This AFC South matchup would be quite entertaining, but I am not sure either team is built to win more than one playoff game at the moment. I might give the nod to the home team here, as the Colts are collapsing at the wrong time.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

Two extremely flawed teams meet in this Wild Card Round game. LA went one-and-done in the playoffs last year, and that would probably be true here in 2025. The Ravens have not been able to get over the hump in the playoffs, but this team is more battle-tested than the Chargers.

The Chargers' OL is banged up, and Justin Herbert has been horrendous in the playoffs as well.