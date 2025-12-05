2025 NFL Season, Week 14: These teams are on clear upset alert

We are quite late in the regular season, and some playoff-clinching scenarios are going to develop here in the coming weeks. Across the league, many of these games will have playoff implications, as most teams in the league are still mathematically alive.

A few teams across the Week 14 slate could be on huge upset alert, and with the parity this year being higher than ever, we could see some shocking results. Three teams come to mind in Week 14 as clubs at risk of being upset.

Let's dive into those teams here.

These teams are at risk of being upset in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

The Cincinnati Bengals are visiting the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and this should be a game that Buffalo wins, as, while both teams are flawed, the Bengals are sporting one of the worst defenses we have seen in the NFL in quite some time.

But with Joe Burrow back in the lineup, anything can happen, and Burrow does seem to be one of a very small handful of QBs that elevates the entire team. With Cincy likely needing to win out to have any shot at the playoffs, we could see a desperate Bengals team in Week 14.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

Rookie QB Tyler Shough has a 91.7 passer rating over his past four games and has actually played quite well this year. Despite the New Orleans Saints being a dumpster fire, Shough has shown some promise, and this is a divisional showdown, and, as we know, divisional games in the NFL are typically closer than non-divisional games.

The Buccaneers defense has struggled this year as well, and this could also be one of those trap games that we see every so often in this league. The Saints have absolutely nothing to play for, to be blunt, but that makes them all the more dangerous. Don't count out the Saints in Week 14.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Houston Texans)

The Kansas City Chiefs are another team that might have to win out just to have a shot at the playoffs, and this could be the worst possible matchup for the three-time defending AFC champs, as the offensive line is banged up, but that unit has to go against a fierce Texans' defense.

The Texans are also 7-2 over their past nine games after an 0-3 start and feel like one of the five best teams in the NFL right now. With CJ Stroud back in the lineup, Houston is buzzing at the right time, and the Chiefs are 6-6 for a reason. This roster just isn't that good, and it seems like the game is passing Andy Reid by. Houston should be able to win this one.