2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated playoff picture approaching Week 14

NFC

Bye: (1) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears, of all team, would be in line for the bye if the NFC playoffs held up. Chicago is a flawed team, and to a degree, the are playing with house money, but Ben Johnson is clearly the right man for the job, and the Bears seem to make just enough plays when it matters the most.

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

This would be another playoff matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, but no one would argue much if I said the LA Rams were the better team and would win this one. San Francisco has dealt with a ton of injuries this year and would go into the playoffs as a beaten up squad.

Guys like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are out for the rest of the year. The Niners having a 9-4 record at this point is impressive, but they aren't currently build to win a postseason game.

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

The Packers and Eagles recently met in the playoffs with Philly winning that one. The outcome could be a lot different this time around. Green Bay has been the better team this year and have gotten much better QB play from Jordan Love than the Eagles have from Jalen Hurts.

However, the Eagles feel all but guaranteed to win the NFC East again and have at least one home playoff game, as the Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 14 and are now 6-6-1 on the season, so Philly simply has to not collapse down the stretch. They'd have a fighting chance at home.

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle and Tampa Bay square off in this Wild Card Round game. Tampa is just 7-5 on the year and are actually just a half game up on the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs have suffered a good bit of injuries this year on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks would bring in a much more talented, healthier team. They'd win this one comfortably for it being the playoffs.