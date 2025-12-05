NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC North rankings after Lions huge TNF win

With the Detroit Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, the NFC North did get a bit more interesting, and the division could be a three-horse race down the stretch. The Lions have been banged up for most of the year and did recently get swept by the Green Bay Packers.

Now 8-5 on the season, the Lions are likely going to have to settle for a Wild Card seed this year. With this division perhaps being the best in the NFL, we could see three teams make the postseason and even make a deep playoff run.

Let's power rank the NFC North following a huge Lions' win.

Updated NFC North power rankings after Lions massive TNF win

4. Minnesota Vikings

You could argue that the Minnesota Vikings are one of the three worst teams in the NFL right now, as the QB play as fallen off a cliff, and it's actually impressive that the Vikings managed to botch the QB room like they did over the past season. They had both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones in the building and let each one leave.

It's been a season to forget for Minnesota in 2025.

3. Detroit Lions

It felt like a must-win for both teams on Thursday Night Football, and the Detroit Lions managed to pull it out. It was a high-scoring affair, but the better team won this one. Detroit is now 8-5 on the season but still in third place in the NFC North.

The Lions have to hope that the Packers stumble, as they got swept by Green Bay, and the 9-3 Bears are still two losses behind Detroit. This was simply a massive win overall, though, as the Lions are still having some work to do to get in the Wild Card picture. It's been a season marred by injuries, and with losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, the regression has been noticeable.

2. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are currently the first seed in the NFC, but they come in at no. 2 in our NFC North power rankings, as there is still some level of unknown with the Bears, and the QB play between Chicago and Green Bay is a big difference.

Chicago is 9-3 for a reason, but when the playoffs begin, would you trust the Bears or Packers more?

1. Green Bay Packers

Now 8-3-1 on the season, the Green Bay Packers are in range to take back the NFC North. With the Vikings and Lions regressing in 2025, it's going to come down to Chicago or Green Bay. The Packers do have a tie on their record thanks to the Dallas Cowboys, and that tie could have a massive impact on how this division shakes out.

But the Packers are the best team in the NFC North. They're the most well-rounded squad and are getting excellent QB play from Jordan Love this year.