2025 NFL Playoffs: 3 playoff teams that could make QB change after the season

The quarterback position is the most important in all of sports, and we have seen teams really up the aggression in trying to find a QB of the future. Whether it's via trade, massive free agency deal, or a pick in the NFL Draft, quarterbacks have come in various forms.

The main issue here, though, is that the supply of franchise QBs does not meet the league-wide demand, so teams are continually trying to convince themselves that the quarterback they have is indeed a franchise player. In most instances, that is far from the case, and we're to the point now where we have some questionable quarterbacks in the playoffs.

In fact, these three teams currently in the playoffs might make some quarterback changes in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

These three teams might make a QB change in the 2026 NFL Offseason

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold went 14-3 in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, but there is a reason why the Vikings did not bring him back. Darnold had a 77.6 passer rating and took nine sacks in the Vikings playoff game last year. That seemed to be enough for the team to move on. Darnold signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks this pasts offseason.

The Hawks went 14-3 in the regular season, and while Darnold was good this year, he did throw 14 interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times. What would Seattle do if they went one-and-done in the playoffs due to a bad Darnold performance?

There are legitimate questions about if Darnold is able to perform in bigger games, as he didn't do it last year and struggled a bit this year. The three-year contract Darnold signed with the Seahawks last offseason can be easily ripped up after this year, and with the possibility that offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak gets plucked for a head coaching job, the Seahawks might again be starting fresh at the position.

It might seem wild to think that Seattle could cut Darnold, but the 14-3 Vikings let him leave in free agency last year.