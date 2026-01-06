NFL Power Rankings: Ranking each playoff QB with Wild Card approaching

In about 90% of situations, no team is going to win a Super Bowl without high-end QB play. We have seen this not be the case here and there, but not having a game-changing QB is to a team's detriment in the playoffs.

There are 18 teams already on the couch, as the full playoff picture is set, and Wild Card Weekend preparations are well underway. With how wide open things feel this year, anything could happen, and even the two no. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC might not be a lock to make the Super Bowl in February.

We've power-ranked quarterbacks weekly here. Let's power rank the 14 playoff passers ahead of the first round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Power ranking every playoff quarterback approaching Wild Card Weekend

14. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young had his best season in the NFL in 2025, and he finished with an 8-8 record, 23 touchdown passes, and 188.2 yards per game through the air. Folks, this is not a franchise quarterback. Young has been a massive bust if we're being honest but did have his moments at times in 2025.

13. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud missed about a month with a concussion but did play well enough down the stretch for Houston. Stroud isn't an elite player and has been good enough these past two seasons. You really don't get the sense that the Texans will be able to rely on Stroud if needed in the playoffs. He's honestly regressed since his rookie season.

12. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The completion percentage is a problem for Caleb Williams, and the Chicago Bears might have to put the ball in Williams' hands more if they hope to win in the postseason. The entire operation in Chicago has taken a massive leap forward, but the QB and team as a whole are still a year or so away.

11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold had 14 interceptions this year and fumbled 11 times. He's largely played well these past two seasons, but let's not pretend like he's been elite this year or anything. Darnold has been fine for Seattle but isn't someone you want by your side in the postseason, period.