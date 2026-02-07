2025 NFL Playoffs: Football food for thought for Super Bowl LX

All told, eight of the 12 playoff games to date have been decided by four or fewer points, including a pair in overtime. Could we see something similar when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots clash in Santa Clara this Sunday?

It’s a rematch of sorts from Super Bowl XLIX, although Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are not currently coaching in the league. Russell Wilson is a member of the Giants, Tom Brady is doing business with the Raiders and FOX Sports, and Malcolm Butler is a high school football coach in Texas.

Here’s a look at this Sunday’s matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

Football food for thought for Seahawks and Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Note: Win-loss records include playoffs

Seattle Seahawks (16-3) vs. New England Patriots (17-3): It was 11 seasons ago that the Patriots edged the Seahawks, 28-24, in Super Bowl LXIX at Glendale, Arizona. That was also the last time the team from the Pacific Northwest played on Super Sunday.

For the ‘Hawks, this marks the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance, and the team seeks a second NFL title. For the Pats, it’s the club’s 12th trip to the “Big Game,” and the organization has an opportunity to break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers and win a record seventh Lombardi Trophy.

This marks the first time since 2003, Super Bowl XXXVIII (Panthers and Patriots), that two teams arrive at this game after not reaching the playoffs the previous season. Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks finished 10-7 in 2024 but lost out on an NFC West title to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams via the “strength of victory” tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel is in his first season as the Patriots’ sideline leader and took over a club that had won only four games in both 2023 and 2024. New England tied for the best record in the NFL,14-3, tying a league record by winning 10 more games than the previous season.

Both quarterbacks have interesting stories. Seattle’s Sam Darnold, with his fifth NFL franchise in eight seasons, was a Pro Bowler for the second straight year. While he has still had his issues with turnovers in 2025 (20 in 17 games), it’s worth noting that he has not coughed up the ball in three straight outings. That includes the playoff wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Rams.

New England’s Drake Maye was the runner-up for NFL MVP honors and has been nothing short of sensational in his second season. He led the NFL in completion percentage, 72 percent, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 scores, and committing only 11 turnovers.

It’s been a bit of a different story in the postseason despite the wins. Maye has hit on only 55.8 percent of his throws for a combined 533 yards. He’s been sacked exactly five times in each of the team’s three playoff games and has all five of the club’s turnovers. And now the Pats face the team that allowed the fewest points in the league, 292, this season.

Both of these talented teams head into this matchup on a bit of a roll. Including the postseason, the ‘Hawks have won nine straight games, and the Pats have notched six consecutive victories. And regardless of what happens this Sunday, the Patriots are poised to make Super Bowl history.