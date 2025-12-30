2025 NFL Playoffs: Teams with absolutely no chance at making the Super Bowl

Of the 14 teams set to make the playoffs this year, there might only be a handful that have absolutely no chance at making a deep run. This is the beauty of the NFL, especially this year, as the league has been wide open for much of the season.

So while there are some teams with no shot at making Super Bowl LX in February, there are still a good bit that do have a chance. All it might take is a certain bounce or one play that makes the difference in the outcome of the game.

Let's look at five teams, though, with no shot at making a Super Bowl run this year.

Which teams do not have a chance at making the Super Bowl in 2025?

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been a fun story this year, but the passing offense, and overall defensive performance have not been good enough this year, outside of Chicago taking the ball away at a high level. It's clear where GM Ryan Poles needs to focus on in 2026. Chicago could win a game, but the roster and quarterback are still needing another year.

Carolina Panthers

It's been a fun story for the Carolina Panthers this year, but this team is far from a contender and do have a quarterback issue, as Bryce Young is simply not consistent enough to win in the playoffs, and the roster overall isn't threatening.

Green Bay Packers

Trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time, the Green Bay Packers are locked into the seventh seed for the NFC playoffs and obviously do not have Micah Parsons, who tore his ACL a few weeks ago. It could be another early playoff exit for the Packers, who seem incapable of getting over the hump.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the more experienced playoff quarterbacks of all-time, but Aaron Rodgers isn't close to the passer he was once, and this Steelers team is just not that special. Closer to average than anything else, the roster doesn't really scare you, and the team still has to get past the Ravens in Week 18.

Los Angeles Chargers

Perhaps fielding the league's worst offensive line thanks to poor front office moves and injuries, the LA Chargers are primed to go one-and-done in the playoffs this year. Not only is the OL flat-out bad, but the roster depth is again not good, and the Chargers don't really have much top-end talent, either.