2025 NFL Playoffs: Why each remaining team could win Super Bowl LX

There are four teams remaining all battling for a chance to go to Super Bowl LX in about three weeks. The 2025 NFL Season is almost over, which is insane to think about. The year has flown by, and while there has been a ton of parity all over the place, the four best teams in the NFL are left, and that's what makes the NFL so special.

Arguments for each team to win it all are valid, and we're going to make those arguments here. Right now, the winner of the NFC title game might honestly be the Super Bowl champion, as I am not sure either AFC team left will have enough juice to seal the deal.

Ahead of the conference title games, let's talk about why each remaining team could win Super Bowl LX in February,

Here's why each remaining team could win Super Bowl LX

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have done this before

Sean McVay have taken two quarterbacks to the Super Bowl, winning it all back in 2021, the first yeat that Matthew Stafford was in Los Angeles. McVay now already has 10 playoff wins, and actually wins a higher percentage of his postseason games than he does regular season games.

The Rams are simply built the right way and built to be able to win late in the season. This QB/HC duo is the best remaining in the playoffs, and most games in this league are decided by the head coach and quarterback. Not only is Stafford likely winning the MVP this year, but McVay is no worse than a top-2 head coach in this league.

Los Angeles simply just has to not do anything silly. As long as they play their brand of football and don't overcompensate, they'll beat Seattle in the NFC title game. Remember, the last time LA was in Seattle, they had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.