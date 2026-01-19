NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

Now that the Divisional Round is in the books, we have just three games left in the 2025 NFL Season; the two conference championship games and Super Bowl LX. It's really a shame that the season is almost over, but it's been one of the more entertaining seasons in recent NFL memory,

Now that we only have four teams remaining the other 28 that are eliminated are filling coaching vacancies and preparing for the 2026 NFL Offseason. Free agency and the NFL Draft soon follow, and this is the time of the year where the future Super Bowl champions are made.

As we wind down the 2025 NFL Season, let's get into our updated NFL power rankings following the Divisional Round.

Updated NFL Power Rankings following the intense Divisional Round

32. New York Jets

It’s hard to find much to like with the New York Jets after the disastrous 2025 NFL Season, where the defense quite literally did not record an interception. The team probably should have fired Aaron Glenn, but they dug themselves a bit of a hole in that regard and now have to wait until in-season in 2026 to give him the axe.

The Jets somehow got worse than previous seasons and absolutely ended the year as the worst team in the NFL, but our no. 31 team isn’t too far behind.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith to stabilize things in 2025, but the complete opposite happened. Fortunately, the Raiders should be able to come away with Fernando Mendoza, and he could be one huge piece of the puzzle, but the rest of the roster is a bit of a disaster, so the Raiders might be another couple of years away from even sniffing a winning record.



Vegas is no. 31 in our power rankings.