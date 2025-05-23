2025 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as OTAs draw near

With most of the NFL beginning their OTAs soon, let's unveil our latest power rankings. Most of the rest of the NFL will begin OTAs in a few days after the Memorial Day weekend, and this does signal a new beginning in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

The offseason activities will hopefully fly by, and it'll then bring us to preseason action, and in the first week of September, the regular season begins. There is still a good bit of time left, but the offseason in the summer months should hopefully fly by.

With OTAs now starting up, let's unveil our latest NFL power rankings.

32. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints may have the worst QB room in the NFL and the worst roster in the league. Does this team even have a path to four wins in the 2025 NFL Season? In Kellen Moore's first year as an NFL head coach, he could be in for a brutal year.

31. Cleveland Browns

If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns did draft two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is not a bad idea. It does seem like by them getting a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they are looking to next year to bring in a legitimate QB.

The roster itself isn't terrible, but they were among the worst teams in the NFL in 2024 and will again be among the worst in 2025.

30. New York Giants

With a below-average QB situation and the hardest schedule in the NFL, the New York Giants are going to struggle mightily in 2025. Russell Wilson is going to be running for his life, so it would not shock me if we saw a good bit of Jameis Winston next season as well.

29. Tennessee Titans

Coming in at 29th in our power rankings is the Tennessee Titans, a team that did take QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That was the right idea, as Ward seems to have a high ceiling, but he will need some development.

Don't expect much from the Titans this season.