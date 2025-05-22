2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top head coaches

There are actually a ton of competent head coaches in the NFL. Let's power rank the best for the 2025 NFL Season. Without a good head coach, along with many other pieces in place, no NFL team is going to sustain success, and it just goes to show you how hard it is for teams to win in this league.

Well, some teams have gotten it right with their head coach and are enjoying the success of that, while other franchises seem to change head coaches every two or three seasons, which only makes things tougher.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Season, and as the offseason rolls, on, let's take a stab at ranking the top head coaches in the league.

NFL Power Rankings: Who are the best head coaches in the league?

8. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh has been a consistent force in the NFL for years now. The Baltimore Ravens have been a mainstay atop the NFL, but they have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012. Despite this, Harbaugh has been among the best head coaches in the NFL and has just one losing record sincee 2016.

7. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

With just one losing season in his first eight years as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott clearly understands what it takes to win in this league, but he, like John Harbaugh, hasn't been able to make a ton of progress in the AFC playoffs, as the Kansas City Chiefs have taken ownership of the playoffs for years now.

McDermott has won over 65% of his regular season games in the NFL and is 7-7 in the postseason as well.

6. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Going to two Super Bowls over the last three seasons, Nick Sirianni has won, and won, and won with the Philadelphia Eagles, but I truly believe much of this is due to him having the best GM in the NFL in Howie Roseman fielding the league's top rosters.

I would also argue that Sirianni isn't even the best coach on his own staff - that honor would go to Vic Fangio. Still a very good head coach, Sirianni comes in at no. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has been exactly what the Denver Broncos have needed, as they have now sported a winning record in the regular season across the last two seasons at 18-16, and they've also made the playoff as well. Since their atrocious 1-5 start in 2023, the Broncos have since gone 17-11, including 10-7 in the 2024 NFL Season.

Sean Payton simply knows what he's doing and has sustained success in the NFL for nearly two decades as a head coach.