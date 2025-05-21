Predicting the 7 NFC playoff teams for the 2025 NFL Season

Even with the 2025 NFL Season not beginning for another three months, we still have our predictions for the entire NFC playoff picture. When you look at the NFC, it's actually becoming a very deep and competitive conference.

It would not shock me if over 10 teams were still very much in the playoff picture as the 2025 NFL regular season came to an end. With the up-and-coming teams in the conference only getting better, the seven playoff teams could look quite shocking.

Let's try to predict the 2025 NFC playoff picture.

Predicting the 2025 NFC Playoff Picture

No. 1 - Washington Commanders

Winning 12 games in 2024, the Washington Commanders are well-positioned to take a huge leap forward and take the NFC East for themselves. I predict a bit of a Super Bowl hangover for the Philadelphia Eagles and a Commanders team ready to become the best in the conference.

No. 2 - Detroit Lions

Losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson is going to hurt, but the Detroit Lions are too talented to not win a ton of games in the 2025 NFL Season. They'll win the NFC North again and earn the second seed in the postseason.

No. 3 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2024 NFL Season at 9-3 after starting 1-4, so this team absolutely can contend for the top seed in the conference, but they'll end up with the third seed and a home playoff game.

No. 4 - Atlanta Falcons

I love the Atlanta Falcons to win the NFC South this year. They've got the best roster in that division and perhaps a sharp, accurate QB in Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons could be one of the breakout teams in 2025.

No. 5 - Philadelphia Eagles

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl, they weren't nearly as good in the following season. This team has a ton of talent and is capable of getting back into the postseason, but it will be a more modest season.

No. 6 - Green Bay Packers

Maybe 2025 isn't yet the year for the Green Bay Packers, but they're plenty good enough to be in the playoffs every single season. They'll earn the sixth seed and try to continue their climb to the top of the conference.

No. 7 - Arizona Cardinals

The three teams I am looking at to breakout in 2025 would be the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals. This team totally overhauled their defensive line and now have it as a strength, and a year two jump from Marvin Harrison Jr, who was very good in 2024, could push this offense over the edge and into a playoff spot.