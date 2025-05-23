Having an elite tight really does wonders for an NFL offense. Let's power rank the best in the league right here. The 2025 NFL Draft was actually quite deep at this position, so we did see a ton of tight ends hear their name called during April's draft.

It's a coveted position in the NFL, especially if a certain tight end can both block and catch at a high level - that seems to be increasingly rare in today's league. Well, with over three months to go before the start of the 2025 NFL Season, it's clear which tight ends are the best in the league.

Let's power rank the best right here.

2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top tight ends

5. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

The first of two Iowa tight ends on this list, Sam LaPorta comes in at no. 5 in our power rankings. Despite seeing a dip in production with the Detroit Lions in 2024, LaPorta is among the best and more athletic players at the position in the NFL.

He's also going to likely still have a large chunk of responsibility in the Lions offense in 2025. He's caught 17 touchdowns in his first two years in the NFL, so he's had a nose for the end zone.

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Many of us can see the writing on the wall with Travis Kelce, as he's been, arguably, the best receiving tight end of all-time, but his numbers have decreased in recent years, and it feels like the 2025 NFL Season is going to be his last.

He's a three-time Super Bowl champion and is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day. Despite him being in a bit of a physical decline, he comes in at no. 4 in our power rankings.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride is a perfect example of how a tight end typically develops in the NFL, as he had the best year of his career in his third year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024. He inked a long-term extension with the team this offseason and is going to be huge for the development of the Cards offense in 2025.

McBride is third in our TE power rankings.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers had a historic rookie season for the Las Vegas Raiders, and now he has a bit more stability at QB in 2025 with Geno Smith. Smith isn't great, but he's going to feed the ball to his best players, so Bowers could be in line for another 1,000-yard season.

Bowers isn't going to overwhelm opponents with his blocking ability, but it's clear that he's plenty good enough as a receiver to not offer much in blocking.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle had 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Season, and also recently inked a long-term extension with the team. For years now, Kittle has been among the best and most complete tight ends in the league. While he has sometimes struggled with injuries, Kittle is still playing at a high level.

It's clear that the 49ers value him and still view him as a centerpiece of the offense. He comes in at no. 1 in our tight end power rankings.