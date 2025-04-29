2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the projected starting quarterbacks

24. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr has something going on with his shoulder, so it's not clear if he'll start games for the New Orleans Saints, but as of now, Carr should still be in line to start for the team for perhaps one more year.

23. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson might be down to his last straw in the NFL and is clearly not a long-term option for the New York Giants. The Giants also signed Jameis Winston and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The G-Men have a crowded QB room.

22. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

I am a lot lower on Geno Smith than most, as for the most part, he's a fine QB at best who teams can win with.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to makeup much ground in the AFC West in 2025, as they are still the worst team with the worst QB situation.

21. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is going to shoot up these rankings in the 2025 NFL Season. He and the New England Patriots are going to be a lot better than expected.

20. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Coming in at 20th in our power rankings, Jalen Hurts is simply not the high-end QB that you think he is. He benefits from the best supporting cast and offensive line in the NFL, yet he's still a below-average passer and has never hit 4,000 passing yards or 25 passing touchdowns in a season.

In a 'normal' situation where Hurts doesn't have the benefit of the Eagles having an all-time GM, he'd not amount to much.

19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams only throwing six interceptions during his rookie season is outstanding, and the Chicago Bears have added enough talent around Williams for this team to erupt in 2025.

18. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is perfectly average quarterback and is going to sign an extension likely worth over $50 million per year - he's average and will perform based on what is around him.

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

I have seen more high-end passing ability from Tua Tagovailoa, but he and Brock Purdy are similar. Tagovailoa is 17th in our QB power rankings.