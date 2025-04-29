2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the projected starting quarterbacks

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

One of the more 'gunslinger' QBs in the NFL, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are truly on the cusp of greatness and are a candidate to win the NFC North in 2025.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2025 NFL Season, but the veteran QB surely does not have more than a couple of high-end seasons left before Father Time steps in.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Two down years in a row in terms of passing for Patrick Mahomes may or may not be a huge concern. The Kansas City Chiefs should be fine, as they've won the AFC three years in a row, but Mahomes is not invincible and the Chiefs roster still has major offensive issues.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff threw at for at least 29 touchdown passes for the third season in a row in 2024 and enjoyed the best statistical season of his NFL career, easily cementing his status as a top-5 QB in the NFL.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Give me Jayden Daniels over every other NFC quarterback right now. He is excellent and could be a huge betting favorite to win the MVP award in 2024. The Washington Commanders won 14 total games last year and could make a Super Bowl push in 2025.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in 2024 and really did cut down on the interceptions, as he threw 18 in the regular season back in 2023. Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a death-grip on the AFC East.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

An elite, Hall of Fame-level passer from the pocket, Joe Burrow threw over 40 touchdowns in 2024 and was sitting on the couch in January thanks to a bottom-of-the-barrel Cincinnati Bengals defense.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson truly should have won his third MVP in the 2024 season, but here we are. Jackson carved out a historically good season last year and is unquestionably the best quarterback in the NFL as of now.