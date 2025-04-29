Way too early record predictions for every team following 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft now over, let's dive into some way too early record predictions for each team. Many teams did improve their roster this offseason between free agency and the NFL Draft, which wrapped up on Saturday.

But in the NFL, there is a ton of parity present, and we've seen some crazy things happen, as teams are constantly better and worse than expected. It should be no different for the 2025 NFL Season, either.

There could be teams that shock the NFL world and others that are much worse than we currently think. Let's make record predictions for every single team following the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Predictions: Record predictions for every team following the 2025 NFL Draft

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens : 13-4

There really is no reason to believe the Baltimore Ravens can't again be a top team in football. This roster is loaded and ready to go, and the regular season is just a formality at this point for the team.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

Rebounding a bit from 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals finish with a much more stable 10-7 season. The defense truly just has to be average for this team to become 'good' again.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-8

The Pittsburgh Steelers will again manage to finish with a winning record, but it really isn't clear at this point who their starting QB will be.

Cleveland Browns: 4-13

Again projected to be among the worst teams in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns will win a handful of games and likely secure another very high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

AFC South

Houston Texans: 11-6

Improving their win total by one from the previous season, the Houston Texans did enough this offseason to squeeze one more win out and capture the AFC South title for a third year in a row.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-9

In their first year of the Liam Coen era, the Jacksonville Jaguars will go a respectable 8-9 and regain their footing in the NFL, setting the stage for what could be a ginormous 2026 campaign.

Tennessee Titans: 6-11

Going 6-11 with a rookie QB likely starting each game is actually a pretty darn good season. The Tennessee Titans should be encouraged for the future if this is what they end up doing in the 2025 NFL Season.

Indianapolis Colts: 5-12

A year where the team bottoms out, the Indianapolis Colts could again finish with single-digit wins and sputter to the finish line. In this scenario, you'd have to imagine that they could clean house and start from scratch again.