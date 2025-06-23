2025 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team in the AFC West

The AFC West is expected to be one of the best divisions in football. Let's make one bold prediction for each team for the 2025 NFL Season.

In 2024, three teams finished with at least 10 wins and made the playoffs, and you could argue that all four teams in the division got better in the 2025 NFL Offseason. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are trying their hardest to catch the Kansas City Chiefs, and even the Las Vegas Raiders seem to have gotten better.

This division belongs to the Chiefs until another team proves otherwise, but with the way things are going, KC may not have that great of a grip on the division much longer. Let's make one bold prediction for each team in the AFC West for 2025.

Bold predictions for the AFC West in 2025

Kansas City Chiefs - For the first time since 2015, KC loses its grip on the AFC West

Roster-wise, the Chiefs do not have the best squad in the AFC West heading into 2025, and the primary season for this is the years of having draft picks at the bottom of each round. This has largely prevented KC from acquiring that blue-chip talent that every single NFL team needs.

I also believe that Brett Veach has gotten too Mahomes-reliant with some of his roster moves. Don't get me wrong, the Chiefs are still a great team, but the path to winning another division title is getting slimmer and slimmer.

For the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, the three-time defending AFC Champions will not win the division.

Denver Broncos - Broncos win the division for the first time since the Peyton Manning era

But instead, the Denver Broncos will. On paper, Denver has the best defense and offensive line in the division, and the unrealized potential/ceiling of Bo Nix could also be enough to propel Denver over the top. It's not going to be easy, and the division may end up coming down to a tiebreaker, but watch out for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.