2025 NFL Predictions: 1 insanely bold prediction for each NFC North team

The NFC North might be the best division in football for 2025. Let's make one bold prediction for each team.

It's not a stretch to suggest that every NFC North team could finish with a winning record and make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season - with the NFL having seven playoff teams, an entire division making the postseason is something that can happen.

The rosters across the division are quite loaded, so this could end up being a bloodbath as the season goes on. We made one bold prediction for each team in the NFC North. Let's get into it!

Let's get bold in the NFC North!

Detroit Lions - Detroit wins fewer than 15 games but still win the NFC North in 2025

The Detroit Lions winning 15 games in 2024 was an outstanding coaching job, but losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will absolutely hurt them. However, the Lions still do have the best roster in the NFL and should be a heavy favorite to win the division again in 2025.

Jared Goff is the best QB in the NFC North, and the Lions have elite weapons on offense. The defense is also quite talented, and Dan Campbell clearly knows what he's doing as their head coach.

An 11 or 12-win season could be what the Lions muster for this year, but despite their drop in wins from 2024, they'll still win the division.

Green Bay Packers - Green Bay fails to get over the hump and again wins 10 or 11 games

Did the Green Bay Packers do enough to get over the hump in 2025? I really don't think they did. Sure, the Packers have a good roster, but it's not great and lacks high-end players at key positions. The other teams in the division are quite formidable, and I just do not see a path for this Packers team to vault into Super Bowl contention.

They'll remain in the same tier they've been in for multiple seasons and again win between 9-11 games.