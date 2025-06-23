2025 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team in the AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers - Chargers make a league-altering move at the 2025 NFL trade deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers seemed to have gotten better, but how much is the real question. LA added more weapons on offense when they signed Najee Harris and also drafted Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris, so they did make some notable moves.

But doesn't it feel like the roster is still missing one more 'push?'

To me, it does, and however this looks, the Chargers are going to make a monumental move at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. GM Joe Hortiz may soon realize that the roster just isn't quite there yet and could put the rest of the AFC West on notice with a huge move.

The Chargers are more likely to be in a position to add than to trade since they're a good team, so perhaps they could make a strong offer for a certain player that comes available at the deadline in a few months.

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith does not start all 17 regular season games

Geno Smith is an average quarterback who was essentially thrown away by the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick. He's in his mid-30s and isn't going to play any better than we've seen him play over the last few seasons. With Smith now on the Raiders, this figures to be one of the last chances he has in the NFL to be a week-to-week starting QB.

Smith is going to be able to lead the offense, but there will be a distinct ceiling, and I am not sure the Raiders have enough around Smith to make any sort of notable progress. In fact, with multiple young QBs behind the veteran, our bold prediction for Vegas is that Geno Smith is not startiing all 17 games for the team in 2025.