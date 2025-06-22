NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most-likely first-time MVP winners for 2025

Josh Allen won his first MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the players most-likely to win their first in 2025.

The MVP award has been won by a QB in every single year since 2013, and with the way things are continuing to shape up, that trend is probably going to continue in the 2025 NFL Season, but I guess you just never know if a non-QB can actually carve out a legitimate MVP season.

Josh Allen was the MVP winner in 2024, and other players like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers have won the award multiple times since the 2018 NFL Season. Can we see a brand-new face taking home the award in 2025? We power ranked the most likely first-time MVP winners.

NFL Power Rankings: Who is most likely to win the MVP for the first time?

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley ran for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season, his first with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also healthy for the entire year, which was rare for Barkley heading into 2024.

His 125.3 yards per game were the most in the NFL, and he also added 278 receiving yards. Overall, Barkley is absolutely going to have an uphill battle to win this award in the 2025 NFL Season, but he was definitely the most valuable player of the Eagles offense in 2024.

4. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans regressed a bit in the 2024 NFL Season, but if the overhauled offensive line ends up being the right unit, this offense could explode in year three. Stroud has now gotten a taste of much of what the NFL has to offer - he was honestly on top of the NFL world in 2023 but definitely fell back down to earth in 2024.

A breakout in year three feels likely, and it could be enough for the young passer to win an MVP award.