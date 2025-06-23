NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the league's top QBs when 2025 season ends

The NFL quarterback hierarchy could look surprising when the 2025 season ends. Let's predict how it might look.

There will be some quarterbacks who breakout in 2025, and some who end up regressing big-time. No team in the NFL is going to sustain long-term success without high-end QB play, and there isn't really a secret formula here.

Teams have to get the QB right, and most everything else falls into place. Well, it's not much of a debate who the very best passers in the NFL are. However, the QB hierarchy could look a lot different than you might think when 2025 ends.

We tried our best to predict how the QB rankings might shake-out at the end of 2025. Let's get into it.

NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the QB hierarchy when 2025 ends

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a perfectly 'good' quarterback, but that might be all he is. He's been the same B+ quarterback his entire career, and there just isn't much else to say here. The Chargers have largely been a decent team during Herbert's tenure, but they got gotten embarrassed in both playoff appearances with the QB under center.

He can put up nice statistics, but that's about it. With that said, there really aren't a ton of QBs in the NFL who are better, so being ranked 10th feels right. Justin Herbert is 10th in our QB rankings.

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford still has some good football left, and the Los Angeles Rams may have another Super Bowl run in them, as the roster they have now might be the best they've had in quite some time. Stafford was rotting away for years in Detroit, so I still believe he's quite underrated.

However, another strong year or two could propel Stafford into a solid Hall of Fame argument. The veteran QB is ninth in our QB power rankings from the future for 2025.