2025 NFL Predictions: 3 big-name head coaches who could be on their way out

There are a small handful of big-name head coaches who may shockingly find themselves in their last year with their current teams. Having the right head coach in the NFL is simply a requirement if a team wants to sustain long-term success.

We typically see 5-7 head coach openings per year, so the turnover is quite high. Well, this is likely going to remain the same as the years go on, and even though we're not even at Week 1 yet, it's clear which head coaches are on the hot seat.

Let's take this one step further and look at some big-name head coaches who may shockingly be in their final year with the team.

These shocking head coaching names might be in their last year..

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott could be on the hot seat. Do the Buffalo Bills keep things the same if they again fall short of the Super Bowl? They have been to two AFC Championship Games since the 2020 NFL Season and have lost both to the Kansas City Chiefs, and if 2025 is yet another year of a playoff collapse, it would make zero sense for Buffalo to stick with with McDermott.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result...

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

The argument for John Harbaugh is the same as Sean McDermott's, as the Baltimore Ravens have also been stuck in the mud in the playoffs. Baltimore actually hasn't won more than one game in the playoff since the 2012 NFL Season, which is over a decade ago. At some point, continually having top-tier rosters and an all-time QB and falling short in the playoffs should bring some change, right? How much longer will Lamar Jackson be at the top of his game? How much longer will the Ravens not make a change after continual playoff failures?

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Depending on who you ask, Mike Tomlin should have been booted years ago. However, Tomlin has never finished with a losing season and may have one of the best teams in quite some time. Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers QB for 2025, but most of us can see the writing on the wall. Rodgers is 41 years old and has shown signs of decline. There is a realistic shot that Rodgers just totally falls apart in 2025.

And if Pittsburgh misses the playoffs or is again one-and-done, does Tomlin keep his job? Would Pittsburgh Steelers hit the reset button? They've needed to hit that button for years now, and the potential for an off-the-rails 2025 season could be when big changes happen.