Early NFL upset picks for Week 1 of the 2025 season

While some may not call it an upset in Week 1, which underdog teams could make some noise when the regular season begins? The first couple weeks of a given NFL season can bring some insane outcomes, as it really does take a few weeks for a team to figure things out.

For example, the 2024 Denver Broncos started out 0-2 and honestly looked like the worst team in football, but they won 10 of their final 15 games and made the playoffs. This is going to happen again to some teams. The New Orleans Saints started 2-0 last year but ended up being a horrific football team.

Anyway, let's try to look at some early underdogs for Week 1 to find an upset or two.

Let's pick some upsets for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season

Atlanta Falcons (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Atlanta Falcons are home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Atlanta actually swept Tampa Bay in the 2024 NFL Season. Well, the Falcons do sport a strong offensive line and some high-end offensive talent like Bijan Robinson and Drake London. The other thing to consider is Michael Penix Jr - what if he's really good? While Penix is an unknown at the moment, the Falcons could have something special with the offense, Michael Penix Jr, and a revamped defensive line.

New York Giants (@ Washington Commanders)

With one of the top defensive lines in the NFL, the New York Giants are going to notch a ton of sacks, but the offense is really the thing holding this team back. Russell Wilson is projected to start for the G-Men, and Mailk Nabers is absolutely someone to keep an eye on. Well, the Giants play the Washington Commanders in Week 1, and while Washington did add Laremy Tunsil to their offensive line this offseason, the unit could use another solid starter. It would not be a shock to see the Giants' defensive line getting home in a big way and Russell Wilson being able to connect on some deep passes against an OK Commanders' secondary.

Tennessee Titans (@ Denver Broncos)

The Tennessee Titans are at the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and this should be the first start of the Cam Ward era. Well, Ward gets to play the best pass rush in the NFL in one of the toughest places to play in all of sports. This should be a double-digit Broncos' win, but what if it isn't? This game could be the classic Week 1 game that we just do not see coming.

The frisky, upstart Titans did take Ward first overall and also do sport an underrated offensive line. While I'd be shocked if the Broncos lost this game, this does have the makings of an early-season upset.