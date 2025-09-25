2025 NFL Predictions: 3 underperforming QBs who will turn it around this year

A handful of QBs who have not performed all that well in the 2025 NFL Season should be able to turn things around.

The first few weeks of the season can be a bit misleading, but things really begin to come into shape as the midseason approaches. There are a handful of quarterbacks right now that simply haven't been all that efficient.

However, they're good enough to turn it around, and for these three, the turnaround will surely come.

Will these underperforming QBs turn it around in the 2025 NFL Season?

Many people in the NFL world thought the Denver Broncos were going to emerge as a contender in 2025, and they had high hopes for Bo Nix. It is still early, so there is hope there. However, Nix and the offense just have not found much rhythm yet, and he's already thrown three interceptions.

Back in 2024, Nix had thrown zero touchdowns against four interceptions across his first three games but proceeded to then throw 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions across the rest of the season. When you consider this and also consider that Sean Payton's teams are .500 in September, there is a ton of reason for hope.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (3 TDs, 1 INT, 83.4 rating)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 1-2 to begin the year and could fall to 1-3 if they can't take care of the Ravens at Arrowhead in Week 4. With Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice both likely back into the lineup in the coming weeks, the Chiefs could get the missing pieces on offense into the lineup, and I would also expect GM Brett Veach to make some type of trade for a running back.

I don't really need to say why Mahomes and the Chiefs just might be alright. They've won the AFC three years in a row and are going to get this thing sorted out.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (4 TDs, 4 INTs, 70.3 rating)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-1, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. First-year head coach Liam Coen is a sharp offensive mind and already has the Jags' run game in a good spot. They have the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL through three weeks, and if Coen can keep that up, which is something he did in 2024 with the Buccaneers, the passing game will begin to settle in, and Trevor Lawrence's efficiency will skyrocket.

I would not be shocked to see his passer rating jump about 20 points from now until the end of the year, and while he hasn't been nearly as good as we thought coming into the NFL, there's a reason why he went first overall and was dubbed a generational prospect.