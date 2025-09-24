There's an old adage that the most misleading game on the calendar is the season opener. Even as September winds down, teams have yet to compile a substantial body of work, opening the door for some eye-popping stretches that are almost certain to flame out.

So whose sizzling starts are set to extinguish? After scouring social media and listening to national talking heads, I've identified a trio of players generating plenty of buzz whose production is poised to fall off a cliff in the coming weeks.

3 hot starts bound to flame out

Javonte Williams (RB) - Dallas Cowboys

Despite the Dallas Cowboys' ineptitude at evaluating free agents the last few off-seasons, signing Javonte Williams has paid immediate dividends for America's Team. The former Denver Broncos bruiser is seventh in the league in total rushing yards while mustering 5.3 yards per carry.

After tearing his ACL in 2022, Williams lost his explosiveness and was one of the least efficient rushers in the league in his final two years in Denver. It was apparent late in his tenure that Williams' days as a lead bell cow were over, which makes his recent stellar form even more puzzling.

There's a chance that Williams regained some of the juice he lost from his aforementioned injury. Yet, it's far more likely he's been a beneficiary of a high-powered aerial attack, facing a lot of two-high safety looks. With CeeDee Lamb sidelined for the next few weeks and Williams set to see an increased workload, the impressive numbers will begin to dwindle.

Travis Etienne (RB) - Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the few backs having a better campaign than Williams so far is Travis Etienne. After appearing on the outs of Jacksonville, Liam Coen's arrival has coincided with a career revival for the club's former first-round pick.

Etienne torched the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals but struggled to get anything going on the ground against the division rival Houston Texans. His excellent outings seem like a product of facing inept defenses rather than transforming into an elite runner.

Rookie Bhayshul Tuten has already received some goal-line touches and looks like the long-term answer at the position. Don't be surprised if the workload allocation between the two flips in the coming months.

Daniel Jones (QB) - Indianapolis Colts

Through three weeks, Daniel Jones has led the Indianapolis Colts to a spotless record, tossing for 816 yards and accounting for six scores. It's one of the most improbable runs in NFL history—and it won't last.

With the recent resurrection of ex-top picks like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, Jones fits the profile as this year's stunning comeback story. Suggesting Jones won't continue with his modern Steve Young output shouldn't be surprising, but he clearly isn't the answer in Indy, right?

Jones' shortcomings are easy to mask with Jonathan Taylor's dominance and Shane Steichen's enhanced scheme. What happens when opponents gather tape on Jones and start to load the box to try to minimize Taylor's legs? Jones has too lengthy a body of work, failing as a pro to realize that this level of improvement is even remotely sustainable.