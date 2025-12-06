2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions approaching Week 14

The NFL Playoff Picture is taking shape as we near the end of the regular season, and we could be in store for some of the most competitive playoff games in quite some time, as there could be some exciting games in the Wild Card Round alone.

We've taken the current NFL Playoff Picture and have made entire postseason predictions as Week 14 continues. While the top seeds in each conference are likelier to make a deep playoff run, anything can happen this year.

Let's get into a complete postseason prediction as the regular season begins to wind down here in 2025.

Complete playoff predictions approaching Week 14 action

Wild Card Round

(7) Buffalo Bills @ (2) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were in Buffalo in the Wild Card Round in 2024, but the situation is a lot different this year, and the Broncos to match up quite well against the Bills. Buffalo's WR room is subpar, and their defense has been soft at times this year.

Denver is the better team and a higher seed for a reason, but it will be a close game. The Broncos have not lost at home in well over a year. That won't change.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-17

(6) Indianapolis Colts @ (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

This AFC South Wild Card game will be a close one, but even with the Colts reeling right now, I believe they are more of a proven entity and do think they eek out a close victory over the Jaguars.

Prediction: Colts win 23-20

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

This would be one of the more boring Wild Card games if you ask me. The LA Chargers went one-and-done in the playoffs last year, and with the team being banged up and lacking overall depth, you get the sense that the team could have the same fate this year. While the Ravens have struggled this year, they are way more experienced in the postseason and would win this game.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-20

(7) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

A classic NFC West showdown is going to go as expected, but the LA Rams are the better overall team and would make one more play than the Niners to seal the deal in this one.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24

(6) Green Bay Packers @ (3) Philadelphia Eagles

This is where seeding doesn't tell the full story, as the Green Bay Packers have been a better and more consistent team this year. Philly is good in the postseason, so this would be a close one, but coaching, QB play, and overall roster talent goes to Green Bay.

Prediction: Packers win 21-20

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks have played much better away from home in the Mike Macdonald era. With the Seahawks being in Tampa to play the flawed Buccaneers, this game would go as expected. Seattle wins.

Prediction: Seahawks win 31-23