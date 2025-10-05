2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as Week 5 approaches

Now that Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season is upon us, let's predict the entire postseason from the Wild Card matchups all the way to the Super Bowl. It's early, but we've got complete playoff predictions right here. A lot could change between now and when the postseason rolls around, but we're going to go with it now.

In the AFC, the conference honestly feels pretty weak, as even the undefeated Buffalo Bills are struggling defensively, Other teams like the Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Broncos, and Chargers all have notable roster questions as well.

The NFC is a lot different - this conference is very deep, and there are going to be more than seven playoff-caliber teams when it's all said and done. Let's predict the entirety of the NFL playoffs as Week 5 rolls around.

2025 NFL Playoff Predictions as Week 5 approaches

AFC Playoff Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

The lone unbeaten team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills could just about cruise to the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Is this what they have been missing from making that Super Bowl run?

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

With the way things have gone with the Bengals and Ravens thus far, it would now actually shock me if the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers didn't win the AFC North.

3. Denver Broncos

I have originally predicted the Denver Broncos to win the AFC West this year, and I am not backing down. Denver has the best roster in the division, and their schedule does lighten up in the coming weeks.

4. Indianapolis Colts

I question the Indianapolis Colts' ability to beat good teams, but they are the most complete in the AFC South right now and could probably win this division with nine wins.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

If the Chiefs aren't winning the AFC West this year, they'll slide into the top Wild Card seed. Kansas City has notable roster flaws on both sides of the ball.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers are a good team, but that's about it. The offensive line is still a major concern, and the defense is more 'well-coached' than it is having talented players.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Somehow, someway, the Baltimore Ravens will dig themselves out of this mess and climb back into the postseason as the seventh seed. They simply seem too talented to not make the playoffs.