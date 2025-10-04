NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the AFC

Approaching Week 5 action, let's power rank the 16 starting quarterbacks in the AFC. Who stands at the top? The AFC feels wide open for the first time in a while, as every single top team has a notable flaw that could hold them back.

And with the Cincinnati Bengals all of a sudden becoming a non-factor, and the Baltimore Ravens being an injured mess at 1-3, the conference feels open, as even the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have roster issues of their own.

It's really not even clear which team is the second or third-best right now. It's early, but the AFC is absolutely looking a lot different than it has in previous seasons. Approaching Week 5, let's power rank all of the starting QBs.

Power rankings AFC quarterbacks approaching Week 5

16. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL start on Sunday, and since there is a ton we do not know, he'll be the last QB in our power rankings. Gabriel was a third-round pick and has been the backup to Joe Flacco all season, so he's now getting his chance to prove to a ton of people that they were wrong on their evaluation.

15. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans have been a disastrous team this year. Ward hasn't played particularly well, but there is only so much blame that he can take. He might end up being a top QB in the NFL, but it'll be late 2026 or early 2027 until we see that come to fruition.

14. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

Jake Browning is a fine backup, but that's all he is. The Cincinnati Bengals are not likely to get Joe Burrow back, so it might be Browning the rest of the way. I do wonder if the Bengals would consider a major QB trade, perhaps for Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, or Kirk Cousins, if things get really out of hand.

13. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, and you don't need to be an NFL guru to know that is terrible. He's a below-average QB at this stage of his career and was traded for a third-round pick this offseason for a reason; we're seeing that reason now.