2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as Week 5 approaches

NFL Divisional Round

(7) Baltimore Ravens @ (1) Buffalo Bills

This was an AFC Divisional Round game back in the 2024 NFL Season, and the Buffalo Bills won in a thriller. If the Ravens do indeed get into the playoffs and win a playoff game, the roster gets a lot healthier, and the defense shapes up a bit. However, I just do not see a path where the Ravens could win this game. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a ton of rest and also get this game at home.

Buffalo can also surely see the path to make the Super Bowl this year. They could again see the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but...

Bills win 28-20

(5) Kansas City Chiefs @ (3) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in the second divisional game in the AFC, and the Broncos actually have won two games in a row at home against the Chiefs, which is their longest streak against their AFC West foes. The Chiefs might be the favorite in this one, but I would lean Denver here - obviously, I am high on the Broncos, and they have a better shot at becoming the more complete team in this matchup.

I don't see some of the Chiefs more notable roster issues just magically disappearing, and is this team really going to win the AFC for a fourth year in a row?

Broncos win 23-21

(4) Los Angeles Rams @ (1) Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions get to see their old QB, Matthew Stafford, at home. While I do love the LA Rams and their roster, the Detroit Lions are going to be well-rested in this game and will simply overwhelm the Rams' defense, a unit that could use another linebacker and defensive back.

Lions win 30-28

(3) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Does Philly have enough to beat Tampa Bay at home in this Divisional Round game? The Bucs have been predicted by some to make a deep run this year, and I can see it. Baker Mayfield is a better QB than Jalen Hurts and is going to get this game at home. I understand that the Eagles did just beat the Bucs in Week 4, but a second time around is going to be a bit different.

Buccaneers win 31-24