2025 NFL picks and score predictions for every Sunday game in Week 5

The bulk of Week 5 is almost upon us. Let's make some new score predictions for each game on Sunday's slate. The first quarter of the season is over, and we now have officially entered into the second month of the regular season.

We'll learn a lot about most NFL teams here in October, and it'll also bring us right on the cusp of the NFL trade deadline. Week 5 is also the first time any team can have thier bye week as well. We decided to roll out some new predictions for every single Sunday game.

So let's get into it here.

2025 NFL picks and score predictions for Sunday games in Week 5

Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns, 9:30 AM ET (London)

The Minnesota Vikings are missing multiple starters in this game, but they might be saved by the Cleveland Browns starting Dillon Gabriel. As of now, I cannot envision this game being high scoring or even that entertaining, frankly.

Prediction: Vikings win 18-10

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to lose their fourth game in a row. The defense is going to struggle big-time to stop the Colts' offense, and Geno Smith has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, so this Raiders' team is honestly a bit backwards.

Prediction: Colts win 28-20

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM ET

The New York Giants beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 in what was a very obvious trap game. The Saints will actually present a tougher challenge, believe it or not, and second-year QB Spencer Rattler has actually been solid this season. The Saints get their first win of 2025.

Prediction: Saints win 20-16

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets, 1:00 PM

It's going to be an 0-5 start for the New York Jets. Both sides of the ball can't really get much going, and Dak Prescott is significantly better than Justin Fields, so the QB advantages goes to Dallas.

Prediction: Cowboys win 31-20

Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM ET

I like the Denver Broncos to go into Philadelphia and come out with a win. The Eagles aren't quite as good as their record indicates, and the Broncos are just two plays away from being undefeated themselves. The Broncos win this by a couple.

Prediction: Broncos win 20-17

Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET

The Miami Dolphins should be able to win their second game in a row against the Carolina Panthers. Playing the Jets and Panthers in back-to-back weeks is honestly a pretty sweet gig. Can the Dolphins capitalize? They have the QB advantage in this game, and that should be enough here.

Prediction: Dolphins win 35-23

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM ET

With Lamar Jackson out for this game, the Houston Texans have a shot to get to 2-3 on the season and perhaps save things for the time being. However, the Texans have been so bad along the offensive line that I can't be super confident in this team, but they have one of the more dysfunctional teams in the NFL up next, so I think the Texans win this one.

Prediction: Texans win 21-14

Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals should be able to beat the lowly Tennessee Titans. There isn't much the Titans do well, and I would not be shocked if Brian Callahan is coaching in his last game for Tennessee in Week 5.

Prediction: Cardinals win 27-16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM ET

One of the best, most competitive games of the 2025 NFL Season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of two very good 3-1 teams. The Seahawks might have the slight edge here given that they get this one at home, but I would trust the more battle-tested Bucs in this game. Baker Mayfield is the best QB in this game and is going to make one more play to seal the deal.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 23-21

Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM ET

I honestly feel bad for the Cincinnati Bengals. After getting blown out by the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, they return home to get blown out by the Detroit Lions, a team that specializes in blowing out bad teams. There really isn't a single way the Bengals win this game.

Prediction: Lions win 45-13

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM ET

With Jayden Daniels back in the lineup, the Washington Commanders enter this game with a QB advantage and now a better team. Justin Herbert has thrown three interceptions over the past two weeks, so he's not been that sharp. LA is also without Joe Alt in this one, so the Commanders' pass rush is going to get home.

Prediction: Commanders win 24-23

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM ET

The New England Patriots are going to keep this game a lot closer than you think, and you know what, I am feeling spicy.

Let's shift our original pick here and go with the Patriots. Drake Maye is playing out of his mind, and we just saw the Bills play just OK against the lowly New Orleans Saints. The Bills are good, but that defense is an issue, and they now have to deal with a high-end QB. Pats win.

Prediction: Patriots win 28-27