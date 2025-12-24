2025 NFL Predictions: Picks for every primetime game in Week 17

There are a whopping seven NFL primetime games in Week 17 thanks to the Christmas weekend. Now that we're this late into the season, a ton of playoff-clinching scenarios and division-clinching scenarios have developed.

And we could see some major fireworks with some of these primetime games, but you can tell that the NFL expected some of these matchups to have higher stakes, but things get weird sometimes. The league has been filled with parity this year, so some teams that made the playoffs in 2024 have already been eliminated, and others that weren't in the playoffs have clinched spots.

This could make for a very competitive postseason, which should be welcome by all. Let's make our picks and score predictions for all seven primetime games in Week 17 of the 2025 season.

Picks and predictions for every primetime game in Week 17

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

Thursday, December 25th, 1:00 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders, and boy was this game expected to have much higher stakes. Both Dallas and Washington have been eliminated from the postseason, and the Commanders have had a huge fall off, as the team now has double-digit losses on the season but were within just one game of the Super Bowl in 2024.

Jayden Daniels missed more games than he appeared in this year, and this overrated, old roster just took a beating this year. The Cowboys have been the better team this year, but they've wasted a top-tier offense thanks to one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Dak Prescott is having an insane season and should be able to move the ball up and down the field against a shaky Commanders' defense. Going forward, the Cowboys have to invest nearly all of their offseason resources on the defensive side of the ball, and the Commanders simply need younger, better players everywhere, as much of GM Adam Peters' tenure thus far has really been just hitting on Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas wins this one by six points.

Prediction: Cowboys win 30-24