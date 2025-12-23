2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-10 mock draft following Week 16 action

The race for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is on, as there are a ton of two and three-win teams that are probably secretly hoping they are able to get that top pick. This is especially true for QB-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, teams that own the second and third overall picks.

What does stick out about this draft is the QB class not being that great and the possibility that a team picking first overall does not target a passer. This could make things very interesting when late April rolls around.

Now that Week 16 is about over, let's dive into a quick 2026 NFL mock draft.

Updated NFL Mock Draft following Week 16 action

1. New York Giants - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The New York Giants make a massive pick here with the first overall selection and take Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame, who feels like one of the safest picks in the entire class. He could be a missing piece of this offense.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders finally get serious with the QB position and grab Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this year and is easily the best QB in the 2026 class.

3. Cleveland Browns - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore is a realistic and solid selection for the Cleveland Browns with the third overall pick. This team, like the Raiders, has to take the QB position seriously once and for all.

4. New York Jets - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The New York Jets have to beef up the trenches on defense big-time, and there might not be a better defensive tackle prospect than Peter Woods from Clemson. This could be a defense-altering pick for the Jets.

5. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is the best defensive prospect in the 2026 class and a strong pick for the Arizona Cardinals at pick five, but what will this team do with the QB position?

6. Tennessee Titans - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese might be able to line up as an inside linebacker and at EDGE. He's a rare prospect and a day one impact player for the Tennessee Titans.

7. Washington Commanders - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Washington Commanders have had a season to forget, but they could get a blue-chip prospect with the seventh overall pick thanks to all the losing they have been doing. Jordyn Tyson could be a much-needed addition to the Commanders' WR room, as the room definitely needs some more young talent.

8. New Orleans Saints - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The New Orleans Saints are surely going to give Tyler Shough the 2026 season, so there really is no chance the Saints take a QB. New Orleans needs talent all over the place and should simply be in the business of adding more good players.

9. Cincinnati Bengals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Bengals can't go wrong with any top defensive prospect at pick nine, as this team simply needs better players at all three levels. David Bailey from Texas Tech might be the best remaining prospect, and getting to the QB is one of the most important things a winning team needs to be able to do.

10. Miami Dolphins - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Miami Dolphins have needed secondary help for years now, so they get that with Jermod McCoy from Tennessee at pick 10 in our updated mock draft.