2025 NFL Predictions: Picks for every primetime game in Week 17

Baltimore Ravens @ Green Bay Packers

Saturday, December 27th, 8:00 PM ET

Both Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson are banged up, so it is not a guarantee that either passer is able to suit up, and both Green Bay and Baltimore are approaching win-out territory. The Ravens do not control their own destiny for the AFC North, as they need to win out and hope that the Steelers stumble.

The Packers are on the doorstep of the playoffs, but the NFC North feels about out of reach right now thanks to the surging Chicago Bears and a slip-up from the Packers recently. This game should be won by the home team, as the Ravens have not found much consistency all year and do have the advantage of playing this game at home.

The Ravens have a very good roster, but it's just not been a good season - the franchise needs a reset.

Prediction: Packers win 27-17

Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, December 28th, 8:15 PM ET

This could be a very fun game - the Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football - both teams are 11-4 coming into this one, and we have seen Chicago win in dramatic fashion time and time again this year.

However, I am feeling San Fran in this one. I personally trust them more this late in the season with the playoffs approaching, and I would also give them the advantage at quarterback and head coach. The Niners escape with a two-point win and and keep their underrated season going.

Prediction: 49ers win 23-21

Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons

Monday, December 29th, 8:15 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams are surely chomping at the bit for a chance to get back on track after their brutal loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. Fortunately for the Rams, the Atlanta Falcons are incompetent and could make some major changes in the offseason.

Atlanta was 3-2 at one point but have since collapsed, and LA is still trying to earn that no. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. I would expect the Rams to come into this game desperate for a win, and the top MVP candidate in Matthew Stafford is going to toss a ton of touchdowns as the Rams flirt with 40 points.

Prediction: Rams win 38-20