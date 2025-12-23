NFL Playoff Predictions: 3 current Wild Card teams that can make Super Bowl run

One thing that has stuck out with the season this year is how many competent teams there are, and of the 14 current playoff teams, there could be 8-10 that have a legitimate shot at winning it all. We will also not see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for the first time in years.

All in all, this could be one of the most entertaining postseasons the NFL has ever seen. There are still divisions and playoff seeds up for grabs as well, so these final two regular season weeks are going to tell us a lot.

Let's chat about three Wild Card teams that could be good enough to make the Super Bowl this year.

These Wild Card teams have what it takes to make a Super Bowl run

Buffalo Bills (#6 seed)

It's not hard to see how the Buffalo Bills make a Super Bowl run this year. For years now, the boogeyman for Buffalo has obviously been Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and not only are they not in the playoffs, but it is a near-guarantee that Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are nowhere to be found. The Bills do have some defensive concerns, and the offensive operation has not been as efficient as it was last year, but the playoff field could be advantageous for Buffalo, and this could actually be the Bills' year.

Houston Texans (#7 seed)

The Houston Texans have, arguably, the best defense in the NFL, and defenses travel well in the NFL. CJ Stroud has also won two playoff games in his career and is a very good quarterback who could hit his stride at the right time. The Texans are 10-2 over their last 12 games since an 0-3 start, and with how great we have seen this team be at times, a path to the Super Bowl can be found.

Los Angeles Rams (#5 seed)

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season and are actually now the fifth seed since they lost to the Seattle Seahawks this past week. Even with LA being the fifth seed, I would still argue that this is the best team in the conference and perhaps the best team in the NFL. Both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are top-3 in the NFL at what they do, and the Rams have one of the more well-rounded rosters in the league. The Rams could enter the playoffs as the favorite to represent the conference in Super Bowl LX.