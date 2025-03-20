The Atlanta Falcons definitely made a mistake signing Kirk Cousins last offseason. Could these three teams have interest in trading for him? The initial deal to sign Cousins was not a bad idea, as the Falcons had and have a win-now roster but were missing an efficient QB. If nothing else, Kirk Cousins has been just that.

Well, their decision to draft Michael Penix Jr with pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft seemed a bit odd and kind of then made their decision to sign Cousins an odd one. Here is some recent information from insider Jordan Schultz about the situation with the Falcons and Cousins:

""Right now, they're frustrated and just trying to buy time," a current GM told FOX Sports. "They're all-in on (Michael) Penix. He's their guy. They love him. But they can't keep Cousins — just can't. So I think (GM Terry Fontenot) is trying to find a trade partner willing to take on at least part of Kirk's salary."



How likely is that?



"Not very," the GM said. "But it's still possible. Maybe he can get a team that misses out on a QB to bite before or even after the draft. That's his best shot — hoping someone is still without a quarterback when the music stops. But they're calling everyone right now that will listen."" Jordan Schultz

Only time will tell if the Falcons can offload Cousins. Let's dive into three teams that could make sense for the veteran QB in 2025.

3 logical trade destinations for Kirk Cousins in the 2025 NFL Season

New York Giants

You have to hand it to the New York Giants for them being as bad and dysfunctional as they are for this long. It's truly impressive. They have dug themselves into an urgent hole where they have no choice to find immediate production at QB and long-term production this offseason.

The Giants may end up taking Shedeur Sanders with the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it might also benefit them to do a bit of insurance planning before that. If the Giants were to swing a trade for Kirk Cousins, they would probably have to guarantee him the starting job for all of 2025.

Cousins would be another year removed from his torn Achilles recovery, and he'd get to throw to stud WR Malik Nabers. I am not saying this is a great destination for any QB (it isn't), but the Giants truly have no choice.