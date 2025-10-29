2025 NFL Predictions: Quarterback bold predictions for Week 9 action

In most weeks, the quarterback position is what decides the outcome of a game, so it's not a surprise that the worst teams in the NFL are struggling at QB. Conversely, the best teams in the NFL are trotting out top-notch signal-callers.

Week 9 is a special one in the NFL - not only does the league cross the halfway point of the season, but the NFL trade deadline is immediately following Week 9 action on November 4th, which is a Tuesday. Now less than a week from the deadline, teams are going to try some last-second efforts to add or subtract players.

Let's focus on the QB position a bit and make some bold predictions for the position ahead of Week 9 action.

Lamar Jackson makes his presence felt in updated QB bold predictions

Lamar Jackson is responsible for 5 total touchdowns in Ravens' rout of Dolphins

Lamar Jackson is expected to make his return to the Baltimore Ravens' lineup in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football, and while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, it won't be the same result in Week 9. Baltimore is going to be supercharged with motivation to win their second game in a row and get back on the right path.

Jackson is the best player in the NFL, period, and getting him back in the lineup is simply going to change everything for the Ravens. He's putting up five total touchdowns in a Ravens' blowout win.

JJ McCarthy is picked-off 3 times in Vikings blowout loss against Lions

It's been a season to forget for the Minnesota Vikings, and second-year QB JJ McCarthy makes his return to the lineup against a hungry and explosive Detroit Lions' defense. Frankly, folks, this game is not going to be close. McCarthy has understandably not played well in his brief regular season appearances, and that won't change in Week 9.

This is a tough situation for the de-facto rookie QB to be in, and the Lions' defense is going to smother him and the Vikings' offense. McCarthy throws three interceptions in a huge loss.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes combine for 6 touchdown passes in another Chiefs-Bills classic

It's going to be another regular season showdown for the Buffalo Bills and Kanas City Chiefs, and while the Bills have owned the regular season matchups, the Chiefs have owned the playoff matchups, so there's that.

I would expect a close game either way, and with each offense being able to put up a ton of points at will and featuring two of the best in the NFL, there will be a ton of production. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are going to combine for at least six touchdown passes in yet another all-time type of game between two AFC juggernauts.