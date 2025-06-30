2025 NFL Predictions: These 3 quarterbacks will breakout in a huge way

A few quarterbacks across the NFL could be set to hit their stride in the 2025 season. Let's cover them right here.

A quarterback breaking out and hitting their stride is often franchise-altering for certain teams. Whether it's a rookie QB finding immediate success or a veteran QB putting it all together, the NFL hierarchy really forms as the QB across the NFL form.

As we progress through the brutal summer months and look forward to preseason, let's talk about three quarterbacks who could hit their stride and breakout in the 2025 NFL Season.

These QBs are set to breakout in 2025

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The first QB on this list is someone that I have talked about for quite a while here. Drake Maye was a classic example of a rookie playing a lot better than the raw stats indicate, and you really can't buy into the raw stats too much for first-year QBs.

They often begin the year off quite rough and then put it together as the season goes on. Maye flirted with a 70% completion percentage in year one and just saw his team add a stud head coach in Mike Vrabel, future Hall of Fame coordinator in Josh McDaniels, and a ton of other talent along the offense.

The offensive line has two new tackles in Will Campbell from the 2025 NFL Draft and Morgan Moses from free agency. Overall, this Patriots team isn't missing much - all that they could be missing is Drake Maye hitting his stride in 2025.

It's coming, and Maye could soon find himself talked about with some of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. After the Tom Brady dynasty for two decades, the Patriots seem to have found another quarterback worth building around.

Drake Maye is on 'breakout watch' for this upcoming season.