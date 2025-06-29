2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who is the top QB if Arch Manning does not declare?

Many people have lumped Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft's QB class, but what if he does not declare? Who is the top QB?

Manning absolutely has it all; from the name, to the QB pedigree and surely from the upbringing as well, there aren't many flaws as he embarks from college to the NFL, but while many people have just assumed Arch Manning will declare, what if he simply doesn't?

If that's the case, not only will the 2026 NFL quarterback class get a lot weaker, but it could throw a huge curveball into who the top QB would be.

If not Arch Manning, who?

There are honestly many first-round caliber QBs who could be in the 2026 NFL Draft. Some of these are Cade Klubnik from Clemson, Drew Allar from Penn State, LaNorris Sellers from South Carolina, and even Fernando Mendoza from Indiana.

This QB class will have a ton of flavors available, if you will, but if you ask me right, now, the other top QB if it's not Arch Manning might just be LaNorris Sellers from South Carolina. Sellers is this year's 'raw,' 'toolsy' prospect, and when you look back at some of those prospects in recent NFL Drafts, they tend to have the highest ceiling.

When NFL teams draft players, especially quarterbacks, they are drafting who they could become, not who they are now.

Josh Allen did not get drafted because of the current QB he was coming out of Wyoming, but in three short years, he turned into one of the best passers in the NFL. When you consider this thought, which is surely how most NFL front offices operate, you can't help but wonder if LaNorris Sellers would be the favorite to go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft without Arch Manning.

It would certainly not be an ideal situation for the no. 1 overall pick, as Manning is likely going first overall if he declares, but crazier things have happened.