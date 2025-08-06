2025 NFL Predictions: These teams are already guaranteed a playoff spot

Guarantees are dangerous to make in the NFL, but these teams are definitely guaranteed to make the playoffs in 2025. There is a ton of parity in the NFL, and that can impact the playoff field each and every season in this league.

Well, the 14 playoff teams from 2024 are surely not going to remain the same in 2025. There are some teams that stick out as being near-locks to get into the playoffs for a multitude of reasons, but most of them center around high-end QB play.

Let's talk about these teams we believe are guaranteed a playoff spot in the 2025 NFL Season.

Are these teams already guaranteed a playoff spot in 2025?

It's hard to imagine that the Eagles don't go through a bit of a Super Bowl hangover. They lost multiple starters in free agency and again have a new offensive coordinator. While Philly is supremely talented, them making a deep playoff run just isn't likely, but getting into the postseason should be no issue at all.

Washington Commanders

Winning 14 total games in the 2024, the Washington Commanders shocked the NFL world in a massive way. Some have correctly identified that this roster really isn't that special, but they've got a top-notch coaching staff and do have an elite QB in Jayden Daniels, so that does raise the floor quite a bit for this franchise.

Green Bay Packers

One of the more well-rounded rosters in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers have won 20 regular season games over the past two seasons and have made the playoffs in 2023 and 2024 as well. Things should continue on that track in 2025. Green Bay absolutely did not do enough to vault into contender status, but they really didn't get worse, either. Another season between 9-11 wins is absolutely on the menu with a Wild Card berth yet again.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won 15 games in the 2024 NFL Season and won all of their one-score games.

That just isn't going to happen again, but the Chiefs are good for no fewer than 12 wins a year for the most part. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still at the tops of their games, so it should be business as usual for this franchise.

Baltimore Ravens

Maybe the best roster and QB in the NFL, you would think that the Baltimore Ravens have done enough to win a Super Bowl at this point, but they crash and burn in the playoffs. It does feel like the regular season is a bit of a formality for the franchise. They again added a ton of talent, and Lamar Jackson has stayed healthy in recent years. Baltimore should find themselves in the playoffs in 2025.

Buffalo Bills

With a schedule on the easier side in 2025, the Buffalo Bills will not only win a ton of games and win the AFC East title, but them securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs is on the table as well. Buffalo has taken ownership atop the AFC and NFL for a while now, but as I have said before, they have not been able to slay the dragon when the playoffs roll around.

That isn't the point with this article, though - Buffalo not making the playoffs would mean something historically awful happened, period.