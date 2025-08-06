Matthew Stafford's back injury could force Rams to make a bold QB move

The aging Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury, and this could force the Rams to make a bold quarterback move. This is honestly a pretty brutal update for the Los Angeles Rams and their veteran QB.

Stafford was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Lions back in 2021, and the Rams were able to get a Super Bowl out of it. However, you get the sense that Sean McVay and Les Snead should have begun preparing for his eventual departure a while ago.

While Matthew Stafford is a tougher QB, he's also banged up just about every single season, and as he slowly approaches 40 years old, this back injury feels a bit more serious than usual. Could the LA Rams be forced to make a major QB move?

LA Rams should consider trading for Kirk Cousins if Matthew Stafford's back doesn't heal

Right now, the Rams seem cautiously optimistic that Stafford could be ready for Week 1, but with this roster being flat-out excellent and them clearly in a win-now window, the front office might have to get serious here and swing a major trade.

Sources: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to help him deal with it.



Los Angeles has called him week-to-week, being cautious, but with plans for him to be ready for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/wpj0Uqghax — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2025

The obvious trade candidate here is Kirk Cousins, the veteran QB who is currently the backup for the Atlanta Falcons. Both McVay and Cousins overlapped with each other in the NFL years ago on the then Washington Redskins, so they have a history together.

Cousins is also another year removed from his torn Achilles, so perhaps he's in a better physical condition than he was at this point in 2024. When you think about how aggressive LA has been in recent years, them swinging a trade for Kirk Cousins might not be all that surprising.

This could be a 'break glass in case of emergency' type of move, but it might end up being a necessary one as well.