2025 NFL Predictions: These teams are on upset watch in Week 2

A handful of teams could be on upset watch in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's talk about them right here.

Upsets are generally fun to experience, and there were a couple in Week 1. Now that we're in Week 2 already, there could be a few more. In fact, we've cooked up five potential upsets to keep an eye out for.

There are so many different factors that can contribute to an upset in today's NFL, and to be fair to even the worst teams in the league, there is talent present on those squads, and anything can happen in any given Sunday. Let's chat about five potential upsets in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season.

These five teams are on upset watch for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

One team that has started slow in recent years is the Cincinnati Bengals, but they did earn a hard-fought win in Week 1 over the Cleveland Browns. Well, the Jaguars put on a nice performance against the Carolina Panthers, and this could simply be a flat-out upset.

Zac Taylor's Bengals teams just can't shed the slow start, and just because they won the first game of the season, it doesn't mean they can't lose two or three in a row. Remember, this team won just four of their first 12 games in the 2024 NFL Season, so they could be due for a losing streak early on.

Chicago Bears (@ Detroit Lions)

The Chicago Bears and first-year head coach Ben Johnson are in Detroit and seeking to win a huge game against Johnson's old team. There seems to be a sour relationship now between Johnson and the Lions, and I am sure he'd love nothing more than to earn his first win against the team he used to coach.

Chicago did have a strong lead against the Minnesota Vikings before their fourth-quarter collapse, so it's not like this team can't hang around. Furthermore, the Lions got embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, so this team simply might not be nearly as good as we think.

I would keep an eye out for the Chicago Bears beating the Detroit Lions in Week 2.