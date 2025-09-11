NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams for 2025 as Week 2 approaches

It's only Week 2, but we've got our latest playoff predictions as the 2025 NFL Season continues to ramp up.

Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Maybe, but maybe not. There is so much that can change even week-to-week in the NFL, but we're going to give it an early shot to try and predict every single playoff team when the postseason rolls around a few months from now.

There does appear to be a legitimate chance that some new faces end up making some unexpected noise. As Week 2 approaches with the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers kicking us off, let's predict all 14 playoff teams.

Full playoff seed predictions as Week 2 approaches

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills

Not only did the Bills beat the Ravens in Week 1, but they've got an easier schedule this year...

2. Baltimore Ravens

A second-half collapse is bad, but the Baltimore Ravens are going to win a ton of games and will likely win the AFC North.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

A massive win over the Chiefs in Week 1 has the LA Chargers riding this momentum. I do wonder if their lack of top-end roster talent comes back to bite them, though.

4. Indianapolis Colts

A blowout win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 could leave the Colts as the most complete team in the AFC South, especially if we simply wrote-off Daniel Jones and if the Houston Texans can't get their offensive line sorted out.

A bad loss in Week 1 might leave the Kansas City Chiefs off to an 0-2 start, as they play the Eagles and could fall into an early hole.

6. Denver Broncos

Denver potentially having the best defense in the NFL could give this team a very high floor in 2025, and a good defense does help out the offense. We'll need to see Bo Nix and that side of the ball pick it up a bit if the Broncos get back into the playoffs.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

A heavy-offensive game for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 saw Aaron Rodgers throw for four touchdown passes in a vintage game. Pittsburgh could get into the playoffs.