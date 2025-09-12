2025 NFL Predictions: These teams are on upset watch in Week 2

San Francisco 49ers (@ New Orleans Saints)

Alright, so Brock Purdy is going to be missing a few games with a turf toe injury, which just is not ideal. The New Orleans Saints are again at home in this one and look to earn their first win of the season after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The Niners, top to bottom, are a better, more talented, and overall more well-run organization than the Saints, and that isn't even a question. And in today's NFL, the QB matchup is generally what decides things in the end.

With the 49ers set to start Mac Jones, the QB matchup got that much more even with Spencer Rattler of the Saints. If nothing else, the Saints' defense might be able to contain Jones and the 49ers' offense enough to earn the slim win and improve to 1-1.

Buffalo Bills (@ New York Jets)

Every one in a while, the Buffalo Bills get in their own way and just a game they absolutely should not have. Well, could this be one of them? Buffalo mounted an improbable comeback in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, and it was an emotional win.

The Jets are going to be a non-factor in 2025; this team simply isn't good, so Buffalo should win this game, right? You can find examples over the recent years of Buffalo just dropping the ball and having one of those 'stinkers.' Week 2 against the Jets could be one of those games.

The Denver Broncos blew out the Indianapolis Colts in Denver back in 2024, and the circumstances are a little bit different. The Colts now have Daniel Jones at QB and are getting this game at home. In Week 1, Indy blew out the Miami Dolphins, but the Broncos' defense is a different beast. On paper, the Broncos are clearly more talented than the Colts, and most people would predict Denver to win this one.

However, what if they don't?

What if Daniel Jones is actually a competent QB now and is good enough to lead Indy to a close win against a Broncos' team that has started slow under Sean Payton?