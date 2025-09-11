2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 2

It’s safe to say that the headline game in Week 2 takes place in Kansas City as Andy Reid’s team looks to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2014.

It’s yet another meeting between the Eagles and Chiefs, the latter on the wrong end of a 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX back in February. Kansas City was the only team in the NFC West to lose its season opener.

The first game of the week takes place at Lambeau Field between two playoff clubs from a year ago. Both the Commanders and Packers made their mark last Sunday, especially the latter as Matt LaFleur’s club dominated the reigning NFC North champion Lions.

Football food for thought in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington (1-0) at Green Bay (1-0): Dan Quinn’s club makes its way north to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2021 in a battle of teams that both reached the playoffs a year ago. The Commanders and Pack each held serve at home against divisional opponents last week. In eight career outings vs. Washington, new Packers’ defensive force Micah Parsons has amassed 10.5 sacks, the most vs. any of his opponents.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Cleveland (0-1) at Baltimore (0-1): Kevin Stefanski’s club limited the visiting Bengals to 141 total yards last week but still couldn’t manage a win. A year ago, the Ravens gave up the second-most passing yards in the league. So was it really that surprising that Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen threw for 394 yards and two scores as Baltimore squandered a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in the club’s Sunday night loss at Buffalo?

Jacksonville (1-0) at Cincinnati (1-0): The Liam Coen Era got off to a good start last Sunday as the Jaguars stifled the supposedly-improved Panthers. After edging the Browns, Cincinnati can win their first two games for the first time since 2018. That would be big news considering that Zac Taylor’s club has opened 0-2 each of the previous three seasons. The Bengals’ offense averaged 2.9 yards per play at Cleveland.

N.Y. Giants (0-1) at Dallas (0-1): The Giants are facing a second consecutive divisional rival on the road, and one that looked a better than some anticipated despite a 24-20 loss at Philadelphia. Big Blue has dropped seven straight games vs. NFC East rivals, by a combined 164-94 score, including week’s Sunday’s 21-6 loss at Washington. Brian Daboll’s club is a combined 9-26 in its last 35 games dating back to ‘23.

Chicago (0-1) at Detroit (0-1): The Lions were 6-0 vs. divisional rivals in 2024. That won’t happen this season as they were pummeled at Lambeau Field last Sunday. On Monday night at Soldier Field, the Bears turned a 17-6 third-quarter lead into a 27-17 fourth-quarter deficit in an eventual three-point loss to the Vikings. Former Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returns to Detroit as the Bears’ head coach.

New England (0-1) at Miami (0-1): In a battle of 2024 last-place teams, the Patriots fell at home last week vs. the Raiders. It was a rough afternoon for the Dolphins at Indianapolis, down 20-0 and outgained 255-43 at halftime in an eventual 33-8 loss. Miami owns an 8-1 mark in the last nine meetings, and the Pats haven’t won in South Florida since 2019. Tua Tagovailoa had all three of the ‘Fins turnovers vs. the Colts.

San Francisco (1-0) at New Orleans (0-1): From all indications, namely via head coach Kyle Shahanan, 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy won’t be available this Sunday vs. the Saints. Former Patriots’ first-round pick Mac Jones would get the nod. The Niners’ defense limited Seattle to 230 yards last Sunday in a four-point win. New Orleans came up short at home vs. the Cardinals, but did sack Kyler Murray five times.

Buffalo (1-0) at N.Y. Jets (0-1): The Green and White have been a pesky opponent for Sean McDermott’s team at times. However, the reigning AFC East champions own an 8-2 record in this series dating back to 2020. Buffalo has prevailed in three straight meetings by a combined 95-40 score. Aaron Glenn’s pass rush sacked Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times last week. Can the Jets get to Josh Allen?

Seattle (0-1) at Pittsburgh (1-0): Seahawks’ head coach Mike McDonald was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator for two years before leaving for Seattle in 2024. He has a little familiarity with Pittsburgh’s offensive personnel. The Steelers’ defense was a no-show in Week 1 against the Jets, but the team rallied for a road win with a big assist from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a 60-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

L.A. Rams (1-0) at Tennessee (0-1): The last time the Rams were in Nashville (2017), Sean McVay was in the midst of his first season as the franchise’s head coach. Talk about a generation gap? The Rams’ Matthew Stafford was the NFL’s first overall pick in 2009, while Tennessee’s Cam Ward was the No. 1 selection this year. The latter was sacked six times and lost a fumble in last Sunday’s loss at Denver.

Carolina (0-1) at Arizona (1-0): The Panthers are on the road for the second straight week and look to erase last week’s ugly performance at Jacksonville. Jonathan Gannon’s club did just enough to secure a win at New Orleans last Sunday. Carolina has now allowed 200-plus yards rushing in seven straight games. That includes 206 yards to the Cardinals in Week 16 of ’24, although the Panthers survived in overtime.

Denver (1-0) at Indianapolis (1-0): Last week vs. the Titans, Sean Payton’s club scratched out a home victory despite four turnovers—three by Bo Nix. The Colts came up with arguably the league’s most dominating performance in Week 1 behind Daniel Jones. Shane Steichen’s squad rolled up 418 yards and scored on all seven possessions in a 33-8 win over the Dolphins. Denver’s defense is a different challenge.

Philadelphia (1-0) at Kansas City (0-1): It’s not only a Super Bowl LIX rematch, it’s the fifth straight year that these franchises clash. The Eagles and Chiefs have both had more than seven days to prepare for this clash, and each club had its issues on defense in Week 1. This marks the 11th time teams meet in the regular season a year after facing each other on Super Sunday. Defending champions own a 7-3 mark.

Atlanta (0-1) at Minnesota (1-0): It’s yet another clash between the Quarterback Class of 2024. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons at home last Sunday to the Buccaneers. J.J. McCarthy finally made his regular-season debut for the Purple Gang, struggled for three quarters, then helped his team score 22 fourth-quarter points in a comeback win at Chicago on Monday night. The Vikings were 8-1 at home in 2024.

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay (1-0) at Houston (0-1): It’s an intriguing interconference matchup in Houston, and one could only hope that it lives up to what we saw two years ago in the same building. There was a classic duel between the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield and then-Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, with the latter prevailing, 39-37. The Texans have actually prevailed in the last five meetings between the clubs.

L.A. Chargers (1-0) at Las Vegas (1-0): Jim Harbaugh’s team is on the second leg of a stretch in which they open the season with three straight divisional opponents. The last time the Bolts won their first two games vs. AFC West rivals in a season was in 2021 when they knocked off the Chiefs in Weeks 3 and 4. That team finished 9-8 and fell short of the playoffs. Harbaugh and Pete Carroll renew acquaintances.