2025 NFL Predictions: These teams can double their win total from 2024

A handful of teams in the NFL might be on the cusp of seriously improving from the previous season. Could they double their win total from 2024 into 2025? This would be a massive shift, but it happened in 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers went 5-12 in 2023 and won 11 games in 2024.

There are some teams out there that can double their win total from the previous season, and with how quickly we have seen teams rebound and get on the right track, it's even more possible. Let's get into it and highlight four teams that can double their win total from 2024 into 2025.

Can these teams double their win total from 2024?

Las Vegas Raiders (4-13 in 2024)

While the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly still not ready to truly compete in the AFC, they may have brought some much-needed stability with Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and Ashton Jeanty. This current setup reeks of the Raiders playing sound football on defense and establishing the run in a big way.

This isn't the formula to consistently win in the NFL today, especially with Geno Smith at QB, but the Raiders could be disciplined and competitive enough to double their win total and finish 8-9.

New England Patriots (4-13 in 2024)

With the amount of talent the New England Patriots added and them also hiring Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, it would honestly shock me if they did not double their win total. I see this team finishing the season as the second-best in the AFC East, only to the Buffalo Bills, and I would not be shocked if they beat the Bills once in 2025.

The Patriots are one of those underrated teams that can become a breakout squad in 2025. Most importantly, they beefed up the offensive line.

Tennessee Titans (3-14 in 2024)

The Tennessee Titans finishing with six wins in 2025 would not be all that impressive, but they were disastrously awful in 2024. With Cam Ward now in the picture, this is clearly them embracing a rebuild and the journey with a young QB. Ward is a bit raw, so he's going to take his lumps, but if he can find a spark here and there, the Titans might not be a three-win team in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers (6-11 in 2024)

Now this one is a bit bold, but the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL and still do have some elite players that have been a part of multiple winning teams before. While the roster isn't quite what it used to be, there is still appreciable talent on both sides of the ball, so if this team can stay healthy, Kyle Shanahan is capable of coaching this team to a 12-5 season.

That would likely mean they win the NFC West, dethroning the Los Angeles Rams.