We are slowly getting close to the 2025 NFL Season, so let's describe each team using just one word. Now that all the dust is settling following the NFL Draft and the schedule release, we can hone in on most of these teams and truly see how they look for the coming season.

At this point in time, there aren't many more moves left for teams to make to drastically improve their roster. We're already crossing the halfway point of May, so all of the offseason programs are going to begin to ramp up as teams get ready for the new season.

Let's take on this fun exercise and describe each NFL team using just one word.

Describing each NFL team with 1 word ahead of the 2025 season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Underachieving

The regular season champions have fallen short in the playoffs year after year, as they have not won multiple games in the playoff since 2012, when Joe Flacco was still with the team. Something has to give, right?

Cincinnati Bengals - Embarrassing

An embarrassing franchise that has a history of simply not paying their players and just being an overall cheap operation. They seem to have finally angered Trey Hendrickson enough that he is going public with his feelings and is simply not holding back.

I would hate to say that until they sell the team they'll remain like this, but that is what it's feeling like.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Directionless

What are the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to do? The worst thing an NFL team can have happen to them is falling into that irrelevant middle tier of teams. Pittsburgh needs to acknowledge that enduring a lean year is what could put this franchise back on the right track.

Cleveland Browns - Bottom-feeders

And bottom-feeders might be putting it nicely - the Cleveland Browns are just circling the drain and have to hone in on a certain QB in the 2026 NFL Draft if they want to get this franchise back on track.

AFC South

Houston Texans - Close

The Houston Texans are close to becoming a contender, and it may all hinge on whether this team properly fixed their offensive line in the offseason. If so, watch out.

Tennessee Titans - Patience

Cam Ward is a bit of a raw prospect, and the Tennessee Titans are still rebuilding, so it's simply not likely that we see Ward have the success that rookie QBs in Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels had in 2024. Patience is the word for this team.

Indianapolis Colts - Clueless

Colts GM Chris Ballard has no idea what he's doing with the QB position - he's clueless. Ballard's QB moves in recent years include over-drafting Anthony Richardson and signing Daniel Jones to compete for the starting job.

He simply has no idea what's going on.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Feisty

A team that could be feisty in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a better roster than you think and could put the league on notice if first-year head coach Liam Coen can bring stability to the offense.