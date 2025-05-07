The Dallas Cowboys made huge news on Wednesday with their George Pickens trade. Let's look at all of their 2025 opponents. After swinging this major trade, the Cowboys are going to be in the news cycle for a few more days, and I think that is what Jerry Jones loves.

Well, while the Pickens trade does improve their offense, this schedule for the 2025 NFL Season is going to be a total bloodbath, and the Cowboys may legitimate not have a path to six wins. It's going to be tough-sledding for Dak Prescott, their starting QB returning from a hamstring injury.

And instead of talking about it, why don't we just flesh it out here.

Let's get into their home and away matchups.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Full list of the Dallas Cowboys opponents

Home

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

My goodness. This home schedule is brutal.

And that might be an understatement. Outside of the lowly New York Giants, every other team on this list can absolutely finish with a winning record in 2025. All but two teams on their home schedule had double-digit wins in 2024, which is insane. And the Arizona Cardinals are one of my 'breakout' teams for 2025, so I am high on them. Dallas might struggle to win three of these contests.

Away

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

The away schedule for the Dallas Cowboys is a bit easier, but there are still some challenges if you ask me. Both Philly and Washington are going to be juggernauts, and all of the Bears, Broncos, and Lions are going to be very good as well.

The Raiders, Jets, Panthers, and Giants should be wins, but this is the Dallas Cowboys we're talking about. Overall, we might be looking at a six or seven-win season for the Cowboys unless they end up being among the best teams in the NFL. This schedule is truly tough.